Pedestrian struck by bus in University City

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with an orbital fracture, a spinal fracture and a lung contusion.

By City News Service

Police lights are shown in San Diego County, Jan. 13, 2025.
NBC 7 San Diego

A 22-year-old man was seriously injured Wednesday when he was struck by a Metropolitan Transit System bus while walking in a marked crosswalk in University City.

San Diego Police Department officers responded at approximately 7:08 p.m. to Palmilla Drive and Arriba Street where they learned the pedestrian was walking south in the crosswalk at  Palmilla Drive when the 51-year-old bus driver, who was traveling south on Palmilla Drive, made a left turn onto Arriba Street on a circular green light and struck the pedestrian, said Officer Jose Perales.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with an orbital fracture, a spinal fracture and a lung contusion. According to police, alcohol was not a factor this collision.

The SDPD's Traffic Division is investigating the collision. Anyone with information related to the collision was asked to call 858-495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

