Pedestrian Struck and Killed by Vehicle in Oak Park

By Christina Bravo

San Diego police investigate after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Oak Park on July 14, 2022.
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Oak Park neighborhood of San Diego Thursday morning.

The crash happened at about 4:30 a.m. near the intersection of Redwood Street near 54th Street in the neighborhood east of City Heights, San Diego police said.

The pedestrian, who was not identified, was pronounced dead when San Diego police and medics responded to the scene shortly after, SDPD said.

A portion of Redwood Street was shut down as police investigated the crash.

It was not immediately clear if police suspected any wrongdoing on the driver's part, but police said the driver remained at the scene following the crash.

