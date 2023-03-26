Pacific Beach

Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Pacific Beach Motorcycle Crash

By City News Service

San Diego police patrol car
NBC 7

A 25-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured Sunday when he crossed a street mid-block and was hit by a motorcyclist in Pacific Beach.

The collision happened at 1:55 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Mission Boulevard, according to Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department.

A 30-year-old motorcycle rider turned onto southbound Mission Boulevard from Grand Avenue and collided with the pedestrian, the officer said.

The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries, Foster said.

