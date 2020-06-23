Bankers Hill

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in Hit-And-Run Crash in Bankers Hill

San Diego police are searching for the driver who struck a pedestrian in Bankers Hill early Tuesday before driving away.

The hit-and-run crash happened just before 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Grape Street and Third Avenue, near the Sharp Rees-Steely Urgent Care facility.

The pedestrian was left at the scene with serious injuries as the driver of the dark-colored sedan took off, the San Diego Police Department said.

Medics responded and transported the pedestrian to a local hospital. The pedestrian's current condition was not known.

No other description was available for the driver.

