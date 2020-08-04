City Heights

Pedestrian Seriously Hurt in City Heights Hit-And-Run Crash

The pedestrian was left in the street with serious injuries as the driver took off

Police were searching for a driver who struck a pedestrian in the City Heights neighborhood of San Diego and took off early Tuesday.

The pedestrian was crossing the street near the intersection 48th Street and University Drive of when he was struck by a vehicle at about 3 a.m. It was not clear if the man was in a marked crosswalk.

The pedestrian was left in the street with serious injuries as the driver took off. The man's current condition was not known.

A description of the driver or vehicle was not available.

