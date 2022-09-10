Pedestrian Killed While Walking on Interstate 8 Near Mission Valley

A man was struck by an SUV and killed while walking within traffic lanes of eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.
It happened around 8 p.m. Friday east of Mission Center Road when a silver Nissan sport utility vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old woman from San Diego, struck the pedestrian, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said.
The driver remained at the scene. A toxicology report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was pending to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, Matias said.
Multiple lanes were closed during the investigation. All lanes were open again at 9:35 p.m.
The cause of the crash and sequence of events was still under investigation by the CHP. The name of the dead man was withheld pending notification of next of kin.