Pedestrian Killed While Walking on Interstate 8 Near Mission Valley

A man was struck by an SUV and killed while walking within traffic lanes of eastbound Interstate 8, the California Highway Patrol said Saturday.

It happened around 8 p.m. Friday east of Mission Center Road when a silver Nissan sport utility vehicle, driven by a 25-year-old woman from San Diego, struck the pedestrian, CHP Officer Jesse Matias said.

The driver remained at the scene. A toxicology report from the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was pending to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision, Matias said.

Multiple lanes were closed during the investigation. All lanes were open again at 9:35 p.m.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The cause of the crash and sequence of events was still under investigation by the CHP. The name of the dead man was withheld pending notification of next of kin.