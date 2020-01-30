Marine

Pedestrian Killed on Sunday Identified as Camp Pendleton Marine

By Brenda Gregorio-Nieto

Camp-Pendleton-generic-July-2019
NBC 7

A Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton died after being struck by a car while walking near the Coast Highway in Oceanside on Sunday morning, the County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

Juan Muniz III, 22, was crossing the 600 block of N. Coast Hwy at or near Sportfisher Drive at around 1:10 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on N. Coast Highway, police said.

Medics arrived and transported Muniz to Scripps Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Local

Miramar 14 mins ago

Local Brewery Pays Homage to Its San Diego Roots in Super Bowl Commercial

Linda Vista 50 mins ago

Police Arrest Teen 3 Months After Fatal Linda Vista Shooting

The driver, identified by police as 31-year-old William Vaden, stopped and waited for police to arrive, he was not injured.

Police arrested Vaden for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Escondido police at (760) 435-4068. 

This article tagged under:

MarineCamp Pendleton San Diego
Local NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Inspirational Teacher of the Month Traffic California U.S. & World Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene SoundDiego California Live SportsWrap
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us