Pedestrian Killed on Sunday Identified as Camp Pendleton Marine

A Marine stationed at Camp Pendleton died after being struck by a car while walking near the Coast Highway in Oceanside on Sunday morning, the County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed.

Juan Muniz III, 22, was crossing the 600 block of N. Coast Hwy at or near Sportfisher Drive at around 1:10 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle traveling north on N. Coast Highway, police said.

Medics arrived and transported Muniz to Scripps Memorial Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver, identified by police as 31-year-old William Vaden, stopped and waited for police to arrive, he was not injured.

Police arrested Vaden for suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Escondido police at (760) 435-4068.