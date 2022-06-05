Pedestrian Killed on Sidewalk in Hit-and-Run Collision in Oceanside

A female pedestrian was struck and killed in Oceanside by a car that drove onto a sidewalk, then fled Sunday morning, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

A black Honda SUV was traveling eastbound on Benet Road near the intersection of Leepish Drive while the woman was walking eastbound on the sidewalk, where she was killed around 8 a.m., officials said.

After hitting the woman, the suspect vehicle then left the scene, making a U-turn westbound on Benet Road.

Oceanside Fire Department personnel performed life-saving measures, but the victim died.

The name of the deceased woman has not yet been released pending family notification. It is not yet known if alcohol or speed played a factor in the collision.

The Oceanside Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information regarding the collision can call Accident Investigator Clint Bussey at (760) 435-4412.