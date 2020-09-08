Mission Valley

Pedestrian Killed on Mission Valley Freeway in San Diego

By City News Service

A pedestrian was killed on the Mission Valley (8) Freeway in San Diego, authorities said Tuesday.

A caller told the California Highway Patrol at 10:16 p.m. Monday that a red Toyota RAV4 was on the right-hand shoulder and it appeared a body was in a lane of the westbound Mission Valley Freeway west of the interchange with the Escondido (15) Freeway. The CHP log indicated that the caller was a passenger in a blue Honda Accord, which may have struck the pedestrian and pulled off to the shoulder.

All but the right two lanes of the westbound 8 Freeway were shut down just east of Mission City for the investigation.

