A 61-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run while walking in Kearny Mesa Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The man was walking southbound on Health Center Drive in front of Sharp Memorial Hospital when he was hit, investigators said.

The victim was taken to a hospital and was pronounced dead. He has not been identified.

SDPD Traffic Division investigators have no description of the suspect vehicle.

No other information was available.