Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Mission Hills

The man was walking in the roadway in the 2100 block of Hancock Street when a white Dodge Challenger struck him shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department

By City News Service

A San Diego police car is shown with its lights on in this undated image.
A 69-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday in a hit- and-run in Mission Hills.

The man was walking in a roadway on the 2100 block of Hancock Street, between Interstate 5 and Pacific Highway, when a white Dodge Challenger going southbound struck him shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, SDPD Officer Jose Perales said.

Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately available.

