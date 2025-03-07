Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Mission Hills

A 69-year-old pedestrian was killed Thursday in a hit- and-run in Mission Hills.
The man was walking in a roadway on the 2100 block of Hancock Street, between Interstate 5 and Pacific Highway, when a white Dodge Challenger going southbound struck him shortly after 12:30 p.m. Thursday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Following the impact, the motorist continued driving and left the area, SDPD Officer Jose Perales said.
Paramedics took the victim to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately available.
