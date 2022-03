Officers are investigating after a hit-and-run crash killed a pedestrian in Lincoln Park Sunday night, the San Diego Police Department said.

According to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department, the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. at Logan Ave. and S. 49th St.

The victim was transported to a hospital, but around 9:30 p.m. Buttle confirmed to NBC 7 the victim was dead.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.