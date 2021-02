A pedestrian was hurt in a hit-and-run Tuesday in San Diego’s Imperial Beach area.

The San Diego Police Department said the crash happened at Coronado and Thermal avenues just before 6 a.m. The driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian – described by police as a person in their 30s – suffered a serious head injury and was rushed to UC San Diego Medical Center.

Police stayed at the scene searching for the driver.

No further details were immediately released.