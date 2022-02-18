Pedestrian Hit, Killed by Amtrak Train in Carlsbad

A pedestrian died from his injuries after being hit by an Amtrak train in Carlsbad Friday, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said.

Deputies responded to a call at around 9:15 a.m. of a pedestrian who was struck by an Amtrak train just north of the Carlsbad Village rail station located on the 2700 block of State Street.

Once officers arrived, they found the pedestrian had died from his injuries, SDSO said.

Deputies are investigating the incident. The manner of death will be determined by the county medical examiner, SDSO said.

Anyone with information about this incident can call the Sheriff's Department's non-emergency line at (858) 565-5200.