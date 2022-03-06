San Diego Police Department

Pedestrian Hit By Vehicle, Injured in Swan Canyon

By City News Service

NBC 5 News

 A pedestrian was hospitalized Sunday after being hit by a vehicle in the Swan Canyon neighborhood, police said.

The 22-year-old victim was crossing the street in the 4500 block of Home Avenue at 3:47 a.m. Sunday when he ran in front of a Toyota Prius traveling westbound, Officer Sarah Foster of the San Diego Police Department said.

The pedestrian was rushed to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, the officer said.

Traffic units were investigating the incident.

Anyone with information related to the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.


