Pedestrian Hit by Car Moments Before Crash Near US-Mexico Border Dies

A pedestrian who was hit by a car just before it crashed into a metal barrier near the U.S-Mexico border has died, California Highway Patrol announced Wednesday.

The 49-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was hit by a car Tuesday when its driver attempted to speed across the border by driving through a closed lane from Tijuana. During their effort, the driver struck the woman and a 70-year-old man, both of who were on foot.

Both pedestrians were taken to nearby medical centers and the woman succumbed to her injuries at a Rosarito hospital, authorities said. The other pedestrian suffered bruises and scratches in the incident and was released the same day.

The driver was only identified as a 27-year-old man from Santa Ana. CHP said he died at the scene.

It is still unclear why the driver sped through the traffic lanes of the San Ysidro Port of Entry. The investigation is ongoing.