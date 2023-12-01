Pedestrian hit by car, killed near Coronado Holiday Parade route

A pedestrian was struck by a car and killed Friday night a block away from the Coronado Holiday Parade Route, according to police.

The pedestrian was hit on 5th Street near D Avenue at around 6:50 p.m., the Coronado Police Department said. The parade, routed along Orange Avenue between 6th Street and Adella Avenue, started at 6 p.m.

Witnesses told police the pedestrian stepped in between two parked cars and into the roadway before they were hit. The driver of the car stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

This story will be updated as new information becomes available.