A pedestrian died Tuesday night after being hit by a car in Point Loma, police confirmed.

The deadly crash happened just before 8:45 p.m. at Rosecrans and Hugo streets. The area is north of Shelter Island and west of Naval Base Point Loma.

San Diego police couldn’t provide many details Tuesday night but did confirm the death of the pedestrian.