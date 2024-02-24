Pedestrian hit, killed while walking on I-5 near Old Town: CHP

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle while walking in traffic lanes on Interstate 5 in San Diego, authorities said Saturday.

The crash, which involved a single vehicle, occurred around 11:46 p.m. Friday on the northbound side of the freeway north of Old Town Avenue, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The pedestrian was struck by a white Subaru Solterra driven by a 51-year-old San Diego man, according to the CHP, which added that the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The name of the victim was withheld pending notification to next of kin by the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office.

A toxicology report was also pending to determine if alcohol/and or drugs were a factor in the crash. The death was under investigation by the CHP, and no further information was immediately available.

Authorities asked anyone with information regarding the crash to contact the CHP at 858-293-6000.