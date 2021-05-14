Chula Vista

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Car on I-5 in Chula Vista

The deadly collision happened around 3:30 a.m. along I-5 near E Street

By NBC 7 Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A pedestrian died Friday morning after being hit by a car on Interstate 5 in Chula Vista, the California Highway Patrol said.

The CHP said the pedestrian appeared to have been walking along north I-5 near east state Route 54 at around 3:30 a.m. when a passing driver hit the pedestrian.

Several lanes of north I-5 near E Street were blocked off to traffic while officials surveyed the scene. About an hour later, traffic was moving through the area, but slowly.

By around 6:15 a.m., the CHP said the area would remain blocked off to traffic for at least another hour.

No further details were immediately released.

