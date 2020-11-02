Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Car in Fallbrook: CHP

A man walking in Fallbrook early Sunday morning died after being hit by a car, officials said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said the pedestrian – whose name has not yet been released – was crossing South Mission Road near Peppertree Lane on at around 12:15 a.m.

Latulippe said the man ran across northbound lanes just as a driver in Toyota Camry approached the area. He ran directly into the path of the oncoming car, and the driver of the Toyota hit him.

The pedestrian was taken to Temecula Valley Hospital where he soon died, Latulippe said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry stayed at the scene; he was not hurt. CHP investigators said the driver was not under the influence at the time of the deadly accident.

The Medical Examiner will conduct a toxicology report on the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was 53 years old, the CHP said.