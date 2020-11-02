CHP

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Car in Fallbrook: CHP

The pedestrian – a 53-year-old man – was crossing South Mission Road when he ran into the path of an approaching driver, the California Highway Patrol said

775082773LR00209_Final_Draw
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

A man walking in Fallbrook early Sunday morning died after being hit by a car, officials said.

California Highway Patrol Officer Mark Latulippe said the pedestrian – whose name has not yet been released – was crossing South Mission Road near Peppertree Lane on at around 12:15 a.m.

Latulippe said the man ran across northbound lanes just as a driver in Toyota Camry approached the area. He ran directly into the path of the oncoming car, and the driver of the Toyota hit him.

Local

nbc 7 Oct 28

Watch NBC 7's Live Election Day Coverage on NBC7.com, Roku or Apple TV

San Diego County Oct 16

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: 57,102 COVID-19 Cases, No New Deaths Reported

The pedestrian was taken to Temecula Valley Hospital where he soon died, Latulippe said.

The driver of the Toyota Camry stayed at the scene; he was not hurt. CHP investigators said the driver was not under the influence at the time of the deadly accident.

The Medical Examiner will conduct a toxicology report on the pedestrian.

The pedestrian was 53 years old, the CHP said.

This article tagged under:

CHPCalifornia Highway Patrolfallbrookofficer mark latulippeSouth Mission Road
Decision 2020 Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us