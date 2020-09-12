Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Car in Encinitas

A person died in Encinitas Saturday night after being struck by a car near S. Coast Highway 101.

The incident was reported at around 8 p.m. on the 2500 block of S. Coast Highway 101. The pedestrian involved has deceased, the San Diego Sheriff's Department reported.

The person in the car remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash, SDSO said.

A sig alert has been issued for S. Coast Hwy 101. Long traffic delays are expected as the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s department is asking anyone who witnessed the accident to call (858) 565-5200 with information.