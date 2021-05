A pedestrian died Sunday night after being hit by a car near the downtown San Diego waterfront, police confirmed.

San Diego Harbor Police said the pedestrian was hit just before 10 p.m. along North Harbor Drive and Laurel Street in the Embarcadero area. The incident temporarily shut down traffic along those busy streets, prompting officials to issue a traffic alert through about midnight.

Police said the pedestrian died.

Please avoid the area of North Harbor Drive and Laurel Street. Officers are investigating an incident involving a fatality. pic.twitter.com/614qe89pUX — Port of San Diego Harbor Police (@PortSDHPD) May 3, 2021

No further details were immediately released.