Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Car in El Cajon

A man in his 80s died overnight after being hit by a car in El Cajon, police confirmed.

The El Cajon Police Department said a driver was traveling northbound on Jamacha Road at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, approaching the intersection of East Main Street. Moments before the driver got to the intersection, police said a pedestrian was illegally crossing the roadway.

The pedestrian – identified, for now, only as a man in his 80s – was hit by the car. He suffered severe injuries to his head and legs and was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

The ECPD said the man died a short time later. His name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the deadly crash. No one else was hurt. Anyone with information on this incident can reach out to the ECPD at (619) 579-3311.