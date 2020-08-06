El Cajon

Pedestrian Dies After Being Hit by Car in El Cajon

Police said the pedestrian was hit while illegally crossing the roadway at the intersection of Jamacha Road and East Main Street in El Cajon

By Monica Garske

A man in his 80s died overnight after being hit by a car in El Cajon, police confirmed.

The El Cajon Police Department said a driver was traveling northbound on Jamacha Road at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, approaching the intersection of East Main Street. Moments before the driver got to the intersection, police said a pedestrian was illegally crossing the roadway.

The pedestrian – identified, for now, only as a man in his 80s – was hit by the car. He suffered severe injuries to his head and legs and was rushed to Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Local

San Diego County Jun 27

Latest Coronavirus Impacts: County Making Progress on Case Triggers

Covid-19 7 hours ago

Experts Want Public to Plan Early for Flu Vaccine

The ECPD said the man died a short time later. His name has not yet been released.

The investigation is ongoing, but police do not believe alcohol or drugs were factors in the deadly crash. No one else was hurt. Anyone with information on this incident can reach out to the ECPD at (619) 579-3311.

This article tagged under:

El CajonEl Cajon Police DepartmentEast Main StreetJamacha Road
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight SportsWrap California U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Investigations Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us