The Hall Avenue Pedestrian Bridge in San Ysidro will experience partial and full closures for the next two work weeks, officials said.

The bridge, which crosses over Interstate 805, will see a partial closure from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 24-28. A sidewalk will remain partially open for pedestrians and bicyclists, according to Caltrans.

🚧Hall Avenue Pedestrian Bridge Repair Closure🚧

Monday, Mar 24 at 7 a.m. to Fri. Apr 4 at 5 p.m.

Mar 24–28: Partial Closure. A four foot walkway will be open for pedestrians and cyclists.

Monday, Mar 31 – Apr 4: Full Closure – No Access. pic.twitter.com/zRocDBeUwM — Caltrans San Diego (@SDCaltrans) March 23, 2025

A full closure will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. March 31-April 4. No pedestrian or bicyclist access will be available during this time.

Caltrans officials said the repair project will extend the life of the bridge by removing, replacing, and reinforcing aged concrete and anchors for the protective fencing.

"Plan your trip accordingly and remember to stay Work Zone Alert when traveling through construction zones," the agency advised.