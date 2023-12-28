Pedal to the metal: San Diego International Auto Show returns this weekend

What to Know The San Diego International Auto Show runs from Dec. 29 to Jan. 1 at the San Diego Convention Center

More than 400 new vehicle will be available for the public to discover

Get your general admission tickets here

Vroom, vroom! Slick new rides are rolling into San Diego this weekend for the San Diego International Auto Show, featuring an incredible variety of new vehicles under one roof, including over 400 vehicles from 30+ global manufacturers.

The event runs Dec. 29 through Jan. 1 at the San Diego Convention Center.

Show Hours:

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Friday, Dec. 29, 2023 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Monday, Jan. 1, 2024 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Be among the first in the U.S. to see more than 20 debuts of newly unveiled vehicles not yet in showrooms that are expected to be on display at the show.

The wide selection of 2023 and 2024 model-year vehicles on display will feature the newest technology to enhance the driving experience, all packaged in luxurious interiors and wrapped in cutting edge designs.

Interested in new electric vehicle models? Stop by Electric Avenue, where visitors can compare and contrast different plug-in models from Cadillac, Chrysler, Ford, Hyundai, Kia, Mazda, Mitsubishi, Subaru, Toyota and Volkswagen.

The new VW orange bus "ID Buzz" will display at the San Diego International Auto Show from Dec. 29 to Jan. 1. (Joe Rohatynski)

Find street test drives by the front drive of the Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day of the show.

When not captivated by the cars, show visitors can participate in exciting, fun new features, family entertainment, and interactive activities, such as vehicle test drives.

Associates with the San Diego International Auto Show prepare unreleased cars for their first unveiling in San Diego. (Joe Rohatynski)

In the market for a new car and a new dog? Subaru Loves Pets is the most popular non-automotive event at the auto show, bringing pups up for adoption at the Subaru exhibit. Since 2018, more than 1,200 pets have been adopted at the Subaru Loves Pets adoption event.

Note: Manufacturer participation, vehicles and features are subject to change without notice.

General admission ranges from free for children under 12 (with a paid adult) to $18 for a regular adult.

For more information and tickets click here!