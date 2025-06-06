Peak wildfire season is upon us. Is your yard fire-resistant?

We’re nearing the end of the spring season, which means the peak months of wildfire season are upon us.

If you look around your home, have you taken the proper steps to better prepare if a wildfire impacts your community? There’s so much out of your control during a wildfire, but there are ways to prepare to make your home a little more fire-resistant — and it starts within 5 feet of your front door.

“Hydration is everything," said Greg Rubin, owner and president of California’s Own Native Landscape Design, Inc.

If Rubin has one piece of guidance for homeowners and renters with a yard of vegetation, it’s that watering your yard makes all the difference when it comes to flammability and protecting your home from a wildfire.

“I like to use overhead irrigation,” Rubin said. “That’s because we’re trying to emulate natural ecology, and we’re trying to emulate rainfall.”

Red buckwheat, Cleveland sage and basket bush are just a fraction of the different native plants that do well in San Diego’s Mediterranean but fire-prone climate.

Once an aerospace engineer, Rubin's found passion and purpose in creating landscapes with only native plants, which are drought-tolerant. Still, Rubin says these plants need just about 3/4 inches of water each month, which he says is 20% of what a conventional yard would typically use.

“The native plants being hydrated lightly, they don’t burn. They scorch certainly, they singe, but they don’t burn,” Rubin said.

It’s these characteristics that Rubin says create more fire-resilient yards across the southern half of the state, especially as reports of more fire days are being added to the annual calendar due to rising temperatures.

It’s not only the plants that homeowners and renters should consider when it comes to a more fire-resilient home. The area around a home has been divided into three zones. Zones 0, 1 and 2.

“Zone 0 is usually within the first 5 feet of the house,” Rubin said.

It’s where state fire officials advise the most clearance from any flammable materials, including any dead vegetation.

“Cut out dead wood, any shrubs up against the house, jamming up against the eaves, cut them back, cut them away from the house,” Rubin said.

Zone 1 extends from 5-30 feet, and Zone 2 extends from 30-100 feet. As homeowners take a close look at their surroundings, Rubin reminds them to consider what encloses their yards and suggests a switch from wooden fences to chain link to promote a more fire-resilient home.

Meanwhile, San Diego Fire-Rescue Assistant Fire Marshal Alex Kane reminds homeowners to look beyond the yard and Zone 0.

“We know that the most vulnerable part of a home is a home’s roof. The collection of tree litter and debris, we need to keep our roofs clean. We also need to be aware of our gutters. The gutters tend to divert water, but they also will hold combustibles, so we suggest that they put in gutter guards,” Kane said.

For vents on homes, Kane says to make sure they are 1/8 or smaller.

“It keeps the embers from intruding into a home,” Kane said.

As communities across San Diego County prepare for peak wildfire season, it’s a reminder to have an evacuation plan in place and go bags ready in the event you and your family are evacuated due to a wildfire.