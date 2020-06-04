Peaceful March for Justice and Police Reform Near SDPD Headquarters

Hundreds of people are marching from San Diego Police headquarters to North Park to demand justice and a police reform.

The peaceful demonstration is being led by a group of black youth in San Diego who plan to march from the police headquarters to North Park and back.

“We are mobilizing a peaceful march as well a protest,” said Victor, a participant. “We are frustrated for the injustices that the police have imposed on our communities and our people, our black brothers and sisters.”

People began to gather near the headquarters around 4 p.m. All seemed to be wearing masks and holding signs that said "Black Lives Matter."

NBC 7 spoke with organizers of the march and said they are expecting 400 up to 1,000 protesters.

"Our goal is to show people that these protest that you do watch today, are not just black people, it is everyone. And its everyone versus racism, it is not black versus cops it is everyone versus racism and oppression," said Joey Moss, a protest promoter.

The San Diego Police Department tweeted around 5 p.m. saying the several hundred peaceful protesters had gathered near the police headquarters and that they are walking west of F Street towards downtown.

F Street between 6th and 14th is closed to vehicles.

This downtown group has grown in size and spans several blocks. The lead is now walking north on 6th Ave. Motorists are advised to avoid downtown and Hillcrest. — San Diego Police Department (@SanDiegoPD) June 5, 2020

Around 5:30 p.m. SDPD said the group was walking north on 6th near Balboa Parl and that both directions of 6th are closed to vehicles.

Demonstrations continue in San Diego as part of nationwide protests over the death of George Floyd.

Some of those gatherings have shifted to unrest, but San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said this week that the “violent acts of a few” do not represent the overall peaceful protests across the city.

“San Diegans have an absolute right to peacefully assemble and speak out against systemic racism and to express their concerns,” said Faulconer. “People want change; they want to be heard. And I want to thank those San Diegans for their willingness to work with the San Diego Police Department to peacefully protest.”

In response to the unrest, other cities in the county have been issuing curfews this week, including Poway, Santee, parts of Spring Valley, parts of Lakeside, El Cajon, Lemon Grove, National City, and Coronado. These curfews are usually posted on each city’s website.