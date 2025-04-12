California Wildfires

PCH will reopen in time for the summer, Newsom says

The iconic highway, which was impacted by the Palisades Fire in January, will have one lane open for public travel upon its reopening.

By Karla Rendon

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 12: Vehicles run on the Palisades section of Pacific Coast Highway along scorched structures and trees by wildfires on January 12, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. The Palisades and Eaton fires have forced tens of thousands of residents to flee this week, leaving many wondering what may remain of their homes in Pacific Palisades, Altadena and surrounding areas. (Photo by Qian Weizhong/VCG via Getty Images)
Pacific Coast Highway is slated to reopen just in time for the summer, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Saturday.

A portion of the iconic coastal road has been closed off to the public since early January due to the Palisades Fire. Crews have since tended to the affected communities and have worked on the highway.

With the repair efforts still underway, PCH is only open to Pacific Palisades residents, essential businesses and repair crews. According to the governor, however, the highway is expected to reopen to the public by the end of May – ahead of what was originally predicted.

“I’m deeply mindful how disruptive this has been for residents, for businesses and for those that simply want to enjoy one of the most iconic highways anywhere in the United States,” Newsom said in a video announcement.

Upon its reopening, PCH will have one lane available for public travel in each direction. It’s unclear when all lanes will be available to use for the public.

Crews have worked to repair the roadways, remove toxic debris from the area, demolish collapsed homes and install new utility equipment. The upcoming opening is made possible by local crews, Caltrans the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services, according to Newsom.

