Pawsitive News: Indy, Dog That Fell Down Hole in South Bay, Relatively Unscathed By 30-Foot Fall

A German shepherd named Indy that spent hours at the bottom of a 30- to 50-foot hole in South Bay on Wednesday afternoon before being pulled to safety by firefighters managed to elude serious injury, the property owner told NBC on Thursday.

Vince Carrillo, the owner of the property on Vista Drive, said he had no idea that the hole existed before Indy's scary fall. On Thursday, he told NBC 7 that Indy was doing well and did not suffer any broken bones in the incident.

Indy, a 9-year-old German shepherd, returned to the surface with a few cuts and covered in mud, but was alive and alert when he was loaded onto a canvas sheet and carried away for an exam by a veterinarian.

NBC 7's Dave Summers explains how Indy got himself stuck, and how firefighters got him unstuck.

The Fight to Rescue Indy

A call for help was first put out to firefighters at around 2:30 p.m. By 3 p.m., a large group of rescuers from the Bonita and San Miguel fire departments congregated at the scene with a ladder from a hook-and-ladder truck extended above them. Around 4:45 p.m., firefighters utilized a pulley affixed to it, then dropped a rope down the hole and attempted to use it to lasso Indy around his neck to bring him up. Thirty minutes later, their efforts had been fruitless, and Indy was still marooned underground.

The firefighters were prevented from going down the hole due to OSHA regulations, and they wouldn't let Indy's owner, Mark Pugh, go down for him, either.

"They wouldn't let me put on a harness and go get him, so ... [I'm a military veteran] I've done more stuff than that," Pugh said, waiting anxiously as rescuers worked to save Indy.

Firefighters had to worry about possible injuries to Indy, plus possible injuries to their crew if the vertical septic leach system — which was hidden by brush before Indy was investigating it and slipped — were to cave in, with recent rains in December and January increasing that threat.

"You couldn't put any personnel down into that situation," firefighter Ken Gilden said. "You couldn't put anybody down there. The ground was too unstable, there was no way to shore it up."

Rescue efforts were also complicated by the fact that the hole didn't go straight down, and the fact that Indy had to look up at firefighters in order for them to loop their rope around his neck. Also worrisome: Firefighters were fighting against the darkness. By 6 p.m., night had descended.

Carillo, the owner of the property since about 18 months ago, told NBC 7 he was unaware of the hole in his yard, which has a concrete pad around it. Scary, considering he has three small children and a dog of his own. He said he rents out part of his large property for dog owners who want to give their pups a space to run.

He said before Wednesday's incident, he had booked around 120 different dog owners on his lot.

When firefighters finally secured Indy on rope excitement at the scene began to ramp up. Rescuers began hoisting Indy and had him above the surface within seconds.

Immediately after the rescue, Pugh told NBC 7 his pup seemed to be doing OK. He said he's had Indy for about four years, and also has Indy's half-sister. The siblings were playing in the yard before Indy fell down the hole.