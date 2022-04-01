Paws-itively Not a Joke: Adoption Fees Waived for Adult Dogs at San Diego Humane Society

It’s spring, meaning love is certainly in the air – perfect for those who are looking to open their hearts and add a furry friend to their household.

For this weekend only, the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs. If the announcement seems suspicious to you because of April Fool’s, fear not since the rescue assured that the offer is “no joke.”

No joke, adoption fees are waived for ALL adult dogs April 1-3! We have so many wonderful hoping to find homes this weekend, and when you adopt, you also help create space in the shelter for more animals in need. Visit our campuses from 10am-6pm to find your new best friend! pic.twitter.com/ZeHC5Uen0i — San Diego Humane Society (@sdhumane) April 1, 2022

From Friday through Sunday, locals can welcome a new pooch into their lives, minus the adoption fee. The weekend promotion will be honored at all campuses from SDHS.

“We have so many wonderful hoping to find homes this weekend, and when you adopt, you also help create space in the shelter for more animals in need,” SDHS said in a social media post.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog, or any other pet for that matter, can click here to get started.