San Diego Humane Society

Paws-itively Not a Joke: Adoption Fees Waived for Adult Dogs at San Diego Humane Society

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBC Universal, Inc.

It’s spring, meaning love is certainly in the air – perfect for those who are looking to open their hearts and add a furry friend to their household.

For this weekend only, the San Diego Humane Society (SDHS) is waiving adoption fees for all adult dogs. If the announcement seems suspicious to you because of April Fool’s, fear not since the rescue assured that the offer is “no joke.”

From Friday through Sunday, locals can welcome a new pooch into their lives, minus the adoption fee. The weekend promotion will be honored at all campuses from SDHS.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“We have so many wonderful hoping to find homes this weekend, and when you adopt, you also help create space in the shelter for more animals in need,” SDHS said in a social media post.

Anyone interested in adopting a dog, or any other pet for that matter, can click here to get started.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Humane Societypetsdogsclear the sheltersPet adoption
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us