Paws for summer fun: ‘Pup Fest' at Paséa Hotel & Spa boasts doggy delights

SO YOUR SPUNKY ONE... loves to frolic near the foam and bask in a few beams, specifically that special flavor of sunshine that is found near the beach? Here is some sweet news for dogs and dog devotees: The annual party at the Paséa Hotel & Spa, the one created just for canines and the humans who adore them, will bounce back onto the property's Ocean Lawn on the final Sunday of June. It's Pup Fest, a frolicsome afternoon affair that features music, an assortment of vendors, and the all-important pooch treats, that goodies that have Pugs, Goldens, and Terriers crunching and cronching. And if you have an especially fancy Fido? There's a "barkuterie" board filled with the flavors that set tongues, and tails, wagging.

JUNE 29... is the 2025 date, and tickets are available on this site. If you go the VIP route — a ticket is $49.87 — you'll enjoy a swag bag, complimentary valet parking, and two drink tickets. This option covers both you and your dog and, oh yes, a Paw-sea treat is also included. And if you really want to go the whole nine yards, or the whole canine yards, if you please, look into booking the Very Important Pet (VIP) Package. Accommodations are at the forefront of this fluffy overnighter, and some "keepsakes," too, as well as a gratis pet entrée from the on-site restaurant. And if you'd like to visit the Pup-séa Pup Play Park, you and your romp-ready companion most definitely can and should.