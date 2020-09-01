Patrons Who Receive Indoor Service at Businesses Must Now Provide Name and Phone Number

A change going into effect Tuesday will help contact tracers gather information and reach out to potentially exposed individuals if an outbreak is connected to a certain establishment.

Several businesses were allowed to reopen Monday and places of worship, restaurants, fitness centers and more were able to offer indoor services once again under certain capacity limits. As part of the public health order, the following businesses must require customers who receive indoor services their name and telephone number:

Hair salons and barbershops

Personal care services

Gyms and fitness centers

Restaurants, wineries, bars, breweries and distilleries (where meals are served)

According to the State of California Dine-in Restaurant Guidance, restaurants and other eateries must get the name of each customer and telephone number of at least one guest and keep their information for three weeks.

On Friday, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state's new tiered system, which placed San Diego County in the Red Tier. The Red Tier determines there is a “substantial risk” of contracting the virus and allows certain businesses to reopen under some restrictions.