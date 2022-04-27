forecast

Patchy Drizzle in Store for Coast, Some Inland Communities Thanks to Marine Layer

San Diego County's wet weather isn't because of a storm system, but because of the marine layer

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Wednesday morning’s gloomy conditions will return later this evening and may be accompanied by light showers.

Thanks to San Diego’s marine layer, coastal communities and inland valleys can anticipate some inclement weather overnight, with the best chance of showers anticipated to hit Thursday.

San Diego News

San Diego Museum of Art 7 hours ago

Botanical Art Floods Balboa Park: Art Alive at San Diego Museum of Art

trevor reed 9 hours ago

Russia Frees Former Camp Pendleton-Based Marine Vet as Part of Prisoner Exchange

“We could see a little bit of patchy drizzle by tomorrow morning, mostly at the coast,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said in her forecast. “But, we could also have it in some areas inland.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Any bit of rain the county may get will be short-lived since it’s a result of the region’s seaside location.

Friday's storm is causing wet roadways across San Diego County. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews shares tips on how to drive safely in the rain. She also explains what hydroplaning is and how drivers can avoid those dangers.

“Again, this is the marine layer,” Parveen explained. “It’s not another weather system, but it’s going to have enough moisture at least to produce some early drizzle or some sprinkles around parts of the county – for the coast and the inland valleys.”

Conditions will be cool on Thursday, thanks to the onshore flow. Those who prefer sunnier conditions should fear not since Parveen said the forecast includes a slight warmup heading into the weekend.

This article tagged under:

forecastSan DiegoSan Diego Countyweathersan diego weather
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us