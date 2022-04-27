Patchy Drizzle in Store for Coast, Some Inland Communities Thanks to Marine Layer

Wednesday morning’s gloomy conditions will return later this evening and may be accompanied by light showers.

Thanks to San Diego’s marine layer, coastal communities and inland valleys can anticipate some inclement weather overnight, with the best chance of showers anticipated to hit Thursday.

“We could see a little bit of patchy drizzle by tomorrow morning, mostly at the coast,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said in her forecast. “But, we could also have it in some areas inland.”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Any bit of rain the county may get will be short-lived since it’s a result of the region’s seaside location.

Friday's storm is causing wet roadways across San Diego County. NBC 7's Ashley Matthews shares tips on how to drive safely in the rain. She also explains what hydroplaning is and how drivers can avoid those dangers.

“Again, this is the marine layer,” Parveen explained. “It’s not another weather system, but it’s going to have enough moisture at least to produce some early drizzle or some sprinkles around parts of the county – for the coast and the inland valleys.”

Conditions will be cool on Thursday, thanks to the onshore flow. Those who prefer sunnier conditions should fear not since Parveen said the forecast includes a slight warmup heading into the weekend.