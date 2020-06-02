Beaches

Passive Recreational Activities Allowed Again at Beaches, But Under Restrictions

Parking lots and piers will remain closed despite the lift in restrictions

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

San Diego Beach Generic 2
NBC 7

Passive recreational activities will once again be allowed at beaches across San Diego County beginning Tuesday, meaning locals will be able to sunbathe and lounge at area beaches under some recommended guidelines.

County health officials are reminding the public that beachgoers must wear facial coverings and keep a physical distance of 6 feet from individuals outside their household. People will be able to take their own chairs and towels to relax on the beach.

Team sports like volleyball will remain prohibited and beach piers and parking lots will stay closed, according to the county.

Individual beach jurisdictions will be able to decide when to reopen boardwalks and how they will enforce the rules if they choose to mandate the updated guidance.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in the county has steadily decreased and as of Monday, no new deaths were reported for a second straight day, keeping the toll at 269.

This article tagged under:

BeachesSan Diego Countyrestrictions
