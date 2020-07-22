Passengers Uninjured After Small Plane Makes Hard Landing Near Jamul Casino

A small plane made a hard landing on a hillside in Jamul Wednesday night and its two passengers walked away without injuries, according to Cal Fire.

The single-engine, fixed-wing Montana Coyote went down close to State Route 94 south of the Jamul Casiono just before 10 p.m, Cal Fire spoksperson Thomas Shoots said.

It came to rest in some thick brush on a hillside. The impact damaged the plane's landing gear and caused a small fuel leak, Shoots said.

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department's ASTREA helicopter landed near the downed plane and made contact with the passengers, two men, according to SDSO Lt. Glen Twyman.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.