Part of Pacific Beach among San Diego County beach contamination advisories, closures

San Diego health officials released an updated water contact closure and advisory list Friday for county beaches.

Water contact closures have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

Imperial Beach Shorelines, ocean shoreline from the south end of Seacoast Drive to Carnation Avenue

Silver Strand Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Carnation to Avenida Lunar

Coronado Shoreline, ocean shoreline from Avenida Lunar to North Beach

Tijuana Slough Shoreline, ocean shoreline from U.S./Mexico border, including Border Field State Park and the Tijuana Slough National Wildlife Refuge.

Water contact advisories have been issued for the following locations due to bacteria levels exceeding health standards:

La Jolla, Children's Pool

La Jolla, Avenida De La Playa

Tourmaline Surf Park, Pacific Beach

More information on water contamination in San Diego County can be found at sdbeachinfo.com.