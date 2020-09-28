OCEANSIDE

Heavy Machinery Kills Woman Lying on Beach in Oceanside: Police

The deadly accident happened just after 10 a.m. on a stretch of shoreline along North Pacific Street near South Oceanside Harbor

By NBC 7 Staff

A piece of machinery on the beach in Oceanside.
NBC 7

A woman lying on the beach in Oceanside in San Diego's North County was killed Monday when a piece of heavy machinery ran over her, police confirmed.

Emergency crews were called to 1202 N. Pacific St. just after 10 a.m., an area near South Oceanside Harbor.

Oceanside Police Department Lt. Tom Bussey told NBC 7 the woman was alone, lying on the beach, when a tractor plowed into her.

Bussey said there was heavy machinery on the beach because there is dredging work being done at Oceanside Harbor.

The stretch of shoreline in Oceanside was roped off as authorities launched an investigation into the deadly accident.

An Oceanside Police Department SUV could be seen parked in the sand near a yellow tractor.

NBC 7 is working to gather more details on this breaking news story.

