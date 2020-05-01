East County

Part of Eastbound SR-94 to Close for Maintenance on Saturday

The complicated detour means that early morning drivers may want to consider an alternate route on Saturday

Generic Road Closed
Getty Images

Drivers heading to East County this weekend may want to plan ahead. A portion of eastbound state Route 94 near Spring Valley will be closed early Saturday for maintenance, CalTrans said.

All eastbound lanes of SR-94 between SR-125 and Spring Street will be closed from 3 to 10 a.m. on Saturday for maintenance work, the statewide transportation agency said.

Drivers who encounter the roadblock will be detoured to northbound SR-125 and off the freeway at Lemon Avenue. From there, they will get back onto SR-125 in a southbound direction and get off on Spring Street. That's where drivers will be able to re-enter eastbound SR-94.

