Part of Eastbound SR-94 to Close for Maintenance on Saturday

Drivers heading to East County this weekend may want to plan ahead. A portion of eastbound state Route 94 near Spring Valley will be closed early Saturday for maintenance, CalTrans said.

All eastbound lanes of SR-94 between SR-125 and Spring Street will be closed from 3 to 10 a.m. on Saturday for maintenance work, the statewide transportation agency said.

Drivers who encounter the roadblock will be detoured to northbound SR-125 and off the freeway at Lemon Avenue. From there, they will get back onto SR-125 in a southbound direction and get off on Spring Street. That's where drivers will be able to re-enter eastbound SR-94.

The complicated detour means that early morning drivers may want to consider an alternate route on Saturday.

