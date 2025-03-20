Big changes proposed for parking in city of San Diego

City of San Diego leaders are taking a comprehensive look at parking rules.

Most hourly parking meters increased from $1.25 to $2.50 starting on Jan. 31, following a resolution by the San Diego City Council.

The city manages approximately 5,700 metered parking spaces, according to their parking meter operations website.

On Thursday, the Active Transportation and Infrastructure Committee will discuss a comprehensive parking reform package. The agenda item was initiated by the former Sustainability and Mobility Department and will be carried forward to implementation by the Transportation Department, according to the committee’s staff report.

The requested action is to approve a comprehensive parking reform package that includes amendments to Chapter 8 of the municipal code and an update to city fees, including:

Amended language related to maximum rate, days of enforcement and utilization targets to enable implementation of dynamic parking Update code sections discussing eligible uses of parking meter proceeds Update and/or remove outdated code language regarding legacy programs and new parking design standards Specify authority for City Manager to regulate parking on city parking lots, including parks, beaches and open space Amend residential parking permit programs to allow for more streamlined permit-area establishment and flexible program design to respond to the changing residential building landscape

Other suggested municipal code amendments include amending municipal code §86.0123 to adjust the minimum/maximum parking rates to a range of $1.00 to $20.00. The change is aimed at having more flexibility to address daily or seasonal peak demand periods.

Increasing parking meter rates came on the heels of the city beginning to look at ways to the $250-million-plus budget shortfall.

As far as next steps, it is not anticipated that any major adjustments to parking rates or enforcement will occur immediately, according to the committee’s staff report. Updates to signage, enforcement staffing and any potential resident impacts will need to be assessed, planned and operationalized prior to any further changes to current parking meter zones.