Parents Help One Another Keep Kids Busy During Coronavirus

For most families, Tuesday was only the second day the kids were home from school because of the coronavirus. It didn’t take long for parents to start looking for ways to keep them busy.

Beckie Henselmeier found help on her Nextdoor social media feed. Another parent posted a fun activity for kids and their parents on St. Patrick’s Day. It’s called “The Shamrock Game."

Henselmeier thought it was a cute idea for her 8-year-old daughter Lucy. The game involves people putting shamrocks outside their homes so children in the neighborhood can search for them, like leprechauns searching for a pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.

“This is P.E.,” said Henselmeier as she and Lucy headed out the door of their San Marcos home, decked out in bright green shamrock socks.

They got plenty of exercise because other than the shamrock on their own window, the only other shamrock was found on a door several blocks away.

“Found one!” said Beckie, an admitted fan of all things St. Patrick’s Day.

They are also fans of finding activities that allow them to keep their distance from others and get their minds off the coronavirus, at least for a few minutes.