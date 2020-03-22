Parent of Child at Care Center on Naval Base San Diego Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The active-duty parent of a young child who attends a childcare center on Naval Base San Diego has tested positive for COVID-19, the base said Sunday.

The individual whose child attends the Fairhaven Child Development Center tested positive for COVID-19 on March 17 and the base was notified on March 20, the base said.

The child was last at the facility on March 16 and health officials said there was "minimal risk" that the child was contagious that day, according to the base.

It was not clear if the child was tested for the virus.

Fairhaven will remain open on Monday, the base said.

Naval Base San Diego confirming a parent of a child who attended base childcare has tested positive for COVID-19. ⁦@nbcsandiego⁩ #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/19ayYCHC1A — Bridget Naso (@BridgetNaso) March 23, 2020

The base is working with healthcare experts as they evaluate childcare protocol moving forward, a Navy spokesperson told NBC 7. It advises any parent, child or staff who has COVID-19 symptoms to seek medical attention with the Naval Medical Center or their healthcare provider.