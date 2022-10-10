Parent Claims Valley Center High Staff Could've Prevented On-Campus Brawl

A parent of a Valley Center High School student suspended for his part in a violent on-campus brawl is accusing school administrators of ignoring complaints and failing to de-escalate inter-student tension before the boys came to blows.

There was arguing, pushing and punching between fifth and sixth periods at Valley Center High School last Tuesday. The fight lasted less than a minute, according to District Superintendent Ron McCowan. The San Diego County Sheriff's Department said three students were hospitalized.

Nine students were involved and suspended, including the son of Lorena Leonard. Her son, and three other suspended students, played for the school's football team.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

She says her son and others were threatened in the days leading up to the brawl. The threats were reported to school administrators, but nothing was done, according to Leonard, who met with Valley Center High principal Aaron Little on Monday.

"I wanted to know why this happened because prior threats were made to students and no action was taken by the administration," she told NBC 7 after her meeting.

District Superintendent Ron McCowan told NBC 7 that they were shown a screenshot of an alleged threat made on social media and passed it along to the Sheriff’s Department.

“Part of our investigation included exactly what happened prior to the fight and what was known and not known," McGowan said, "Right now, our investigation is concluding, but still looking into aspects. Students already know their consequences for their behaviors. We have been made aware of the social media screenshot threat and referred that to the Sheriff's Department. I encourage parents and students to report any threats."

In an email to NBC 7, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Department said, "Detectives were at the school last week following up on leads, obtaining additional statements, and evidence from the school. They are still trying to piece everything together. No arrests or charges have been made at this time. The investigation is still ongoing."

Still, Leonard says the school district should be doing more to keep kids safe.

"I really wish there were more safety protocols done. I really wish staff would have taken the threats serious," she said.

Leonard said the fight was not racially motivated, but the Sheriff’s department and school district have not confirmed that information to NBC7. A regularly scheduled school board meeting is set to take place Thursday.