A woman crashed into a parked rental truck in Paradise Hills Saturday morning and later died, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The 24-year-old driver was traveling southbound on Garber Avenue when she drifted to the right, striking the unoccupied, parked truck.

This all happened at around 1:20 a.m., officers said.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the woman unconscious.

She was taken to a nearby hospital where she later died, according to SDPD.

Officers said the reason for her death is unknown at this time and is being investigated.

SDPD Traffic Division is handling the investigation.

No additional information was available.