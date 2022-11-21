Panga Seen on Pacific Beach Shores

Authorities are investigating after a suspected smuggling boat was spotted on the shores of Pacific Beach Monday morning.

San Diego lifeguards and U.S. Customs and Border Protection responded at around 6 a.m. to Thomas Avenue. There, a small, abandoned vessel was spotted on the shore. Life preservers were seen in and around the boat, but no one was seen nearby.

It is unclear how many people – if any – came on board.

The investigation is ongoing.