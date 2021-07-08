Panga-Like Vessel Found Capsized in Encinitas: USBP

One person was hospitalized early Thursday after a suspected panga capsized near the shore of Moonlight Beach, according to U.S. Border Patrol.
The vessel was spotted making its way toward land at about 5 a.m. when it overturned near Encinitas. Eight people involved with the suspected panga were found when border patrol agents responded to the scene.
One person showed hypothermic symptoms and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.
Border Patrol did not say if the people associated with the vessel were detained.
The investigation is ongoing.