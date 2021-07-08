North County

Panga-Like Vessel Found Capsized in Encinitas: USBP

By Karla Rendon-Alvarez

A panga-like vessel was found capsized near the shore of Moonlight Beach in Encinitas on Thursday, July 8, 2021.
Sideo.TV

One person was hospitalized early Thursday after a suspected panga capsized near the shore of Moonlight Beach, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

The vessel was spotted making its way toward land at about 5 a.m. when it overturned near Encinitas. Eight people involved with the suspected panga were found when border patrol agents responded to the scene.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One person showed hypothermic symptoms and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Local

San Diego to Tokyo 2 hours ago

Santee to Tokyo: Team USA Water Polo Star Alex Bowen's Biggest Fan

Otay Mesa West 3 hours ago

Homicide Investigation Underway in Otay Mesa West: SDPD

Border Patrol did not say if the people associated with the vessel were detained.

The investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

North CountyInvestigationEncinitasborder patrolPanga
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice SportsWrap San Diego Padres Tokyo Olympics Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us