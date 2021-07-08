Panga-Like Vessel Found Capsized in Encinitas: USBP

One person was hospitalized early Thursday after a suspected panga capsized near the shore of Moonlight Beach, according to U.S. Border Patrol.

The vessel was spotted making its way toward land at about 5 a.m. when it overturned near Encinitas. Eight people involved with the suspected panga were found when border patrol agents responded to the scene.

Download our NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

One person showed hypothermic symptoms and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, authorities said.

Border Patrol did not say if the people associated with the vessel were detained.

The investigation is ongoing.