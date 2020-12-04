Pandemic Shopping List: San Diego Doc Gives Tips on What Items You Should Be Buying

We've seen it time and time again -- especially once San Diego County slid into the purple tier last month -- panic buying. But, nine months into the pandemic, one San Diego doctor says all this does is add to the stress and you don't need to do it.

Dr. Natasha Bhuyan, M.D., of One Medical told NBC 7 you can, of course, shop for essentials like toilet paper and cleaning supplies, but you need to clear shelves by buying 10 of the same item.

Download our free NBC 7 mobile app for iOS or Android to get San Diego’s latest First Alert Weather and breaking news.

No matter what happens, doctors say grocery stores will stay open as essential places of business, they will just have limited capacity at any given time. But consumers should still be able to buy those products.

One of the items our medical expert suggests investing in is a heat lamp.

With more restrictions possibly headed our way, people aren't going to be gathering at restaurants but rather spending more time at home. With a heat lamp, Bhuyan said families can still enjoy being outside in the fresh air but stay toasty in the colder months.

“Purchasing that patio heater especially because people aren’t going to be going out, I do suspect that more and more people will be hosting functions inside their home. And if they’d do that, I’d prefer they’d host in their backyard or in an outdoor space,” explained Bhuyan.

Bhuyan explained to NBC 7 the biggest thing we can all do is stay as healthy as possible and don’t be afraid to see your doctor.

When people have medical conditions like uncontrolled diabetes or asthma, they’re more likely to get the virus, so it’s important to get your own health under control, Bhuyan said.

Also, be prepared for different situations, and making sure you can distance yourself from others if needed.

“There isn’t one magic bullet that’s going to get us through this pandemic,' Bhuyan said. "Certainly when we have a vaccine and we start to have herd immunity, that will feel like the end, but until we get there it’s really a combination of wearing a mask, physically distancing, access to testing and taking this seriously."

Our medical expert said it's also a good idea to invest in a HEPA filter, to keep the air as clean as possible inside your home.

A HEPA filter is a mechanical air filter. It forces air through a fine mesh that traps harmful particles such as pollen, pet dander, dust mites, and tobacco smoke.

You can find HEPA filters in most air purifiers.