Eater San Diego: Pandemic Prompts Closure of Popular North Park Tavern

The coronavirus pandemic isn’t done rattling our local restaurant scene just yet. In sad news, beloved North Park tavern Tiger! Tiger! announced it won’t be able to bounce back from the COVID-19 shutdown and will permanently shutter. Eater San Diego shares that story and other top news of the week from our local food and drink scene.

Craft Beer Bar Tiger!Tiger! Announces Permanent Shutter

This is another local restaurant closure that really hurts: Tiger! Tiger! in North Park. Opened in 2011 and beloved by the craft beer community, Tiger!Tiger Tavern will not be reopening in North Park following the pandemic shutdowns. The owners of the El Cajon Boulevard tavern, who also run Blind Lady Ale House and Panama 66, cited challenges related to the pandemic for the closure – including everything from financial roadblocks to concern over changing safety concerns. Sadly, this is another example of a local gem taken by the complicated times we’re in. And it’s not alone.

And the restaurant industry isn't the only local sector rocked by the pandemic. We talk about changes to San Diego's fishing industry in our newest Scene in San Diego Ft. Eater podcast; listen.

Crazy Popular Chicken Finger Chain Opens in Mira Mesa

Raising Cane's, a Louisiana-based, now-global fast-food chain specializing in Southern fried chicken fingers, continues its San Diego expansion with a new outpost coming to Mira Mesa next week. To accommodate the crowds known to flock to its openings, the eatery features double drive-thru lanes. There’s also a location in Santee.

French Bakery and Cafe Lands in Pacific Beach

La Jolla's European-inspired café La Clochette Du Coin has opened a second location in Pacific Beach that includes an in-house bakery. Hommage Bakehouse shares the Cass Street space with the eatery, which features naturally-leavened bread and an array of sweet pastries along with coffee, omelets, tartines, and more.

North Park Butcher Shop Reopens After Revamp

Where’s the beef? The Trust Restaurant Group has relaunched The Wise Ox Butcher & Eatery in North Park, which replaces The Heart & Trotter. Offering the full range of meats, from whole chickens to bone-in pork chops and dry-aged steaks, the shop also stocks wine, beer, and prepared food plus a variety of sandwiches for takeout.

Where to Find Vegan Pizza in San Diego

Vegan pizza has come a long way, with dairy-free cheese and mock meats now available as toppings along with a bounty of fresh vegetables. From Neapolitan pizzerias to SoCal pie shops, vegan options have become standard. Eater's latest map lays out 15 top spots for the best vegan pizza in town.

