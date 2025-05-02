Restaurateurs behind Panama 66 tapped to revitalize Balboa Park's Village Grill

Jeff Motch and Clea Hantman, owners of Panama 66 and Blind Lady Ale House, were selected by the city on Friday as the restaurateurs to revitalize the former Village Grill in Balboa Park.

In October 2024, San Diego issued a request for proposals for the renovation, operation and lease of the restaurant site near the Spanish Village Art Center. Motch and Hantman's proposal was a fast-casual restaurant concept, which presented an operating plan and cited their experience and qualifications.

"We are excited to work with Jeff and Clea to develop an eatery that best serves the park and its visitors," said Christina Bibler, the city's economic development director. "Creating a vibrant restaurant in Balboa Park can come with unique complexities, but given their successful background and excitement for the project, we're confident it will become a beloved destination in the park."

The former Village Grill, built in 1973, last served customers from 2014 through 2017. Motch and Hantman will now begin working with the Economic Development Department and the Parks and Recreation Department on lease terms and design.

Panama 66 is attached to the San Diego Museum of Art in Balboa Park, and offers guests the chance to walk through the outdoor sculpture garden during their visit.

Blind Lady is a pizza and craft beer institution on Adams Avenue in Normal Heights.

Motch and Hantman previously owned the beloved Tiger! Tiger! pub in North Park, before that folded during the COVID-19 pandemic.