Palm Desert Food & Wine Festival welcomes foodies for four days of feasting

What to Know Palm Desert Food & Wine Festival, presented by Agua Caliente Casinos and produced by Palm Springs Life magazine

March 20-23, 2025

El Paseo shopping district in Palm Desert

Grand Tastings, chef dinners, and chances to hobnob with haute bites are on the schedule

COOL CUISINE IN A WARM PLACE? A food fancier's daydreams, fueled by their hankerings, can roam immediately to some of the swankiest spots, and celebrations, in the California desert, a place known for a terrific dining scene. And one of the best-known festivities on the bites-and-beverages scene returns each March with several acclaimed chefs on the line-up, and a bevy of events built around stylish snacking, in-depth discussions, and everything a foodie might want. Palm Desert Food & Wine Festival is the haute/hot event, a gourmand gathering that rolls out the wine tastings and tip-filled cooking demos around El Paseo shopping district. The 2025 festival is on delicious approach, and the start date is easy to remember: It's March 20, the first day of spring.

HOW TO CHOOSE? There are several sup-worthy gatherings to consider before you make for the desert resort city, including a James Beard-inspired luncheon (it's a tantalizing four courses) and Celebrity Chef Reception. The chance to taste chilies and cheese are also on the 2025 roster, as are the Grand Tastings, which are scheduled for Saturday, March 22 and Sunday, March 23. A bevy of chef demos will festoon the Grand Tastings but be sure to check the schedule to make sure you're on top of your personal can't-miss sessions. Some highlights to stoke the appetite? Chef Brooke Williamson will cook Corn Pancakes with Bacon, Cotija, and Chile Scallion Syrup March 22 while Spring Pea Ravioli will be the flavorful focus for Chef Antonia Lofaso March 23.

TICKETS AND TASTES: For everything that's sizzling, simmering, baking, at the bash, and to find prices, times, and attending information, follow the yummy aromas to this site now.